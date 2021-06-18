Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Local Iwakuni employees receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine [Image 10 of 10]

    Local Iwakuni employees receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    06.18.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Darien Wright 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Local Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni employees received their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine aboard the installation, Jun. 18, 2021. The vaccines come from USFJ’s supply of approved vaccines, offered to those who choose to receive them, in an effort to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 and ensure USFJ’s continued ability to support the security of Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Darien Wright)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2021
    Date Posted: 06.18.2021 01:16
    Photo ID: 6698774
    VIRIN: 210618-M-SZ243-1483
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 4

    MCAS
    COVID-19 vaccine
    Moderna
    Iwakuni employees

