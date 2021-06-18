Local Iwakuni employees receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

Local Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni employees received their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine aboard the installation, Jun. 18, 2021. The vaccines come from USFJ’s supply of approved vaccines, offered to those who choose to receive them, in an effort to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 and ensure USFJ’s continued ability to support the security of Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Darien Wright)

