Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Working Dog Retirement Ceremony

    Military Working Dog Retirement Ceremony

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2021

    Photo by Michael Peterson 

    30th Space Wing Public Affairs   

    Staff Sgt. Matthew Rosado reconnects with former partner, Jewel, during a Military Working Dog retirement ceremony June 3, 2021, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. Jewel, an 8-year old German Shepherd, retired after serving with the 30th Security Forces Squadron MWD unit at Vandenberg since 2015, and will be adopted by Rosado, his former handler. (U.S. Space Force photo by Michael Peterson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 06.17.2021 18:12
    Photo ID: 6698332
    VIRIN: 210603-F-IN231-2700
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Working Dog Retirement Ceremony, by Michael Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    30th Security Forces Squadron
    Military Working Dogs
    Vandenberg Space Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT