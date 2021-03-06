Staff Sgt. Matthew Rosado reconnects with former partner, Jewel, during a Military Working Dog retirement ceremony June 3, 2021, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. Jewel, an 8-year old German Shepherd, retired after serving with the 30th Security Forces Squadron MWD unit at Vandenberg since 2015, and will be adopted by Rosado, his former handler. (U.S. Space Force photo by Michael Peterson)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2021 18:12
|Photo ID:
|6698332
|VIRIN:
|210603-F-IN231-2700
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Working Dog Retirement Ceremony, by Michael Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT