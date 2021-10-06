Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Helping in times of need: 2020 Air Force Spouse of the Year

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Lori Waddell, 2020 Air Force Spouse of the Year, poses for a photo at Memorial Park June 10, 2021, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. Spouse of Master Sgt. Mitch Waddell, 341st Force Support Squadron sustainment superintendent, Lori was nominated for the award due to her contributions and volunteer events within the military community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

