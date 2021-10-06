Helping in times of need: 2020 Air Force Spouse of the Year

Lori Waddell, 2020 Air Force Spouse of the Year, poses for a photo at Memorial Park June 10, 2021, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. Spouse of Master Sgt. Mitch Waddell, 341st Force Support Squadron sustainment superintendent, Lori was nominated for the award due to her contributions and volunteer events within the military community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)
