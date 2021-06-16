Cadet CaraMia Wright, a student at the Washington Youth Academy poses for a photo on June 16, 2021 at the Washington Youth Academy in Bremerton, Wash. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2021 17:19
|Photo ID:
|6698285
|VIRIN:
|210616-D-MN117-676
|Resolution:
|4956x3312
|Size:
|4.67 MB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WA, US
|Hometown:
|BREMERTON, WA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Washington Youth Academy changes life of 3,000th graduate, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Washington Youth Academy changes life of 3,000th graduate
LEAVE A COMMENT