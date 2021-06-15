Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PATRIOT 21 offers Air National Guardsmen unique annual training opportunity [Image 1 of 4]

    PATRIOT 21 offers Air National Guardsmen unique annual training opportunity

    VOLK FIELD, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Catherine Brown, 224th Joint Communications Support Squadron unit training manager, poses for a photo in her workspace during the Patriot North 2021 exercise located at Volk Field Air National Guard Base in Wisconsin June 15, 2021. Brown said she likes training opportunities like PATRIOT 21 because it gives her the opportunity to mobilize for annual training with the rest of the squadron and track the unit’s training accomplishments on-site in real-time, which is something she doesn’t often get the opportunity to do. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
    Date Posted: 06.17.2021 16:53
    Photo ID: 6698242
    VIRIN: 210615-Z-PJ280-1003
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.06 MB
    Location: VOLK FIELD, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PATRIOT 21 offers Air National Guardsmen unique annual training opportunity [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PATRIOT 21 offers Air National Guardsmen unique annual training opportunity
    PATRIOT 21 offers Air National Guardsmen unique annual training opportunity
    PATRIOT 21 offers Air National Guardsmen unique annual training opportunity
    PATRIOT 21 offers Air National Guardsmen unique annual training opportunity

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    CRTC
    Georgia Air National Guard
    224th JCSS
    PATRIOT2021
    PATRIOT21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT