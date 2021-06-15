PATRIOT 21 offers Air National Guardsmen unique annual training opportunity

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Catherine Brown, 224th Joint Communications Support Squadron unit training manager, poses for a photo in her workspace during the Patriot North 2021 exercise located at Volk Field Air National Guard Base in Wisconsin June 15, 2021. Brown said she likes training opportunities like PATRIOT 21 because it gives her the opportunity to mobilize for annual training with the rest of the squadron and track the unit’s training accomplishments on-site in real-time, which is something she doesn’t often get the opportunity to do. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

