Army Reserve Soldier inducted into Order of Military Medical Merit

Lt. Col. Ken Bria, officer-in-charge of the 99th Readiness Division’s Soldier Readiness Improvement Program, has been inducted into the Order of Military Medical Merit. Bria’s 36-year Army career began as an operating room technician before he became a commissioned officer in the Medical Corps. For the past four years, he has developed the SRIP, a pilot program initiated by the 99th RD to take care of Soldiers and units in deployed support of Army missions around the globe. The Order of Military Medical Merit is a unique, private organization founded by the commanding general of U.S. Army Health Services Command in April 1982 to recognize excellence and promote fellowship and esprit de corps among Army Medical Department personnel. (U.S. Army photo by Shawn Morris, 99th RD Public Affairs)

