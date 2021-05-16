Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Reserve Soldier inducted into Order of Military Medical Merit [Image 1 of 3]

    Army Reserve Soldier inducted into Order of Military Medical Merit

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris 

    99th Readiness Division

    Lt. Col. Ken Bria, officer-in-charge of the 99th Readiness Division’s Soldier Readiness Improvement Program, has been inducted into the Order of Military Medical Merit. Bria’s 36-year Army career began as an operating room technician before he became a commissioned officer in the Medical Corps. For the past four years, he has developed the SRIP, a pilot program initiated by the 99th RD to take care of Soldiers and units in deployed support of Army missions around the globe. The Order of Military Medical Merit is a unique, private organization founded by the commanding general of U.S. Army Health Services Command in April 1982 to recognize excellence and promote fellowship and esprit de corps among Army Medical Department personnel. (U.S. Army photo by Shawn Morris, 99th RD Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2021
    Date Posted: 06.17.2021 10:34
    Photo ID: 6697313
    VIRIN: 210516-A-VX676-004
    Resolution: 1730x2181
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Soldier inducted into Order of Military Medical Merit [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Shawn Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Reserve Soldier inducted into Order of Military Medical Merit
    Army Reserve Soldier inducted into Order of Military Medical Merit
    Army Reserve Soldier inducted into Order of Military Medical Merit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Reserve Soldier inducted into Order of Military Medical Merit

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    Order of Military Medical Merit
    O2M3
    Mark Palzer
    99th Readiness Division
    99th RD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT