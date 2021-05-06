Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OCS Class 66 Begins [Image 13 of 14]

    OCS Class 66 Begins

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    OCS Class 66 reported to Camp Ripley, Minnesota, June 5, 2021 for the beginning of their phase one training. The opening formation is designed to get the students outside of their comfort zones and execute decision making while under pressure (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    Formation
    OCS
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard
    Green to Gold
    Phase One

