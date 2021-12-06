A Moroccan Air Crew takes a break from flying to pose in front of a helicopter at Cap Draa, Morocco, June 12, 2021. The Air Crew picked up a Distinguished Visitor to view African Lion 2021 training areas. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,00 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nathan Baker)

