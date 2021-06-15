210615-N-MQ631-0035 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 15, 2021) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Joshua Humphreys (T-AO 188) during Tailored Ship’s Training Availability (TSTA) and Final Evaluation Period (FEP). Harry S. Truman, with embarked Carrier Air Wing 1, is underway conducting TSTA and FEP to assess their ability to conduct combat missions, support functions and survive complex casualty control situations in preparation for full integration into a carrier strike group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maxwell Higgins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2021 Date Posted: 06.17.2021 01:20 Photo ID: 6696539 VIRIN: 210415-N-MQ631-0035 Resolution: 4601x3062 Size: 1.18 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 12 of 12], by SN Maxwell Higgins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.