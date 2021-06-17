The history of USACE can be traced back to June 16, 1775, when the Continental Congress organized an army with a chief engineer and two assistants. Col. Richard Gridley became Gen. George Washington's first chief engineer; however, it was not until 1779 that Congress created a separate Corps of Engineers
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2021 18:51
|Photo ID:
|6696119
|VIRIN:
|210617-O-QN611-826
|Resolution:
|749x570
|Size:
|137.04 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Birthday [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Honoring 246 years of Army and 242 years of USACE heritage
LEAVE A COMMENT