USACE Birthday

The history of USACE can be traced back to June 16, 1775, when the Continental Congress organized an army with a chief engineer and two assistants. Col. Richard Gridley became Gen. George Washington's first chief engineer; however, it was not until 1779 that Congress created a separate Corps of Engineers

