    USACE Birthday [Image 3 of 3]

    USACE Birthday

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.17.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    The history of USACE can be traced back to June 16, 1775, when the Continental Congress organized an army with a chief engineer and two assistants. Col. Richard Gridley became Gen. George Washington's first chief engineer; however, it was not until 1779 that Congress created a separate Corps of Engineers

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Birthday [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

