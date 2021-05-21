SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND (May 20, 2021) U.S. Marines with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System and a Stalker XE unmanned aerial system for a simulated long-range strike mission at San Clemente Island, California, May 20, 2021. The Battery went ashore in support of an expeditionary advanced basing exercise, targeting simulated enemy on the island and enemy vessels nearby. The Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group are conducting routine training off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2021 Date Posted: 06.16.2021 16:00 Photo ID: 6695704 VIRIN: 210521-M-ON629-1407 Resolution: 4183x2789 Size: 6.39 MB Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HIMARS Platoon Conducts Fires EAB Mission at San Clemente Island [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Seth Rosenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.