    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HIMARS Platoon Conducts Fires EAB Mission at San Clemente Island [Image 7 of 10]

    HIMARS Platoon Conducts Fires EAB Mission at San Clemente Island

    SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND (May 20, 2021) U.S. Marines with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System and a Stalker XE unmanned aerial system for a simulated long-range strike mission at San Clemente Island, California, May 20, 2021. The Battery went ashore in support of an expeditionary advanced basing exercise, targeting simulated enemy on the island and enemy vessels nearby. The Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group are conducting routine training off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021 16:00
    Photo ID: 6695704
    VIRIN: 210521-M-ON629-1407
    Resolution: 4183x2789
    Size: 6.39 MB
    Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HIMARS Platoon Conducts Fires EAB Mission at San Clemente Island [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Seth Rosenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    HIMARS
    Artillery
    EAB
    EABO
    Force Design 2030
    Future Operating Concepts

