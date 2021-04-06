Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Noncommissioned Officer Academy Change of Leadership [Image 2 of 3]

    Noncommissioned Officer Academy Change of Leadership

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Air University Public Affairs

    Maxwell AFB, Ala. – Col. Shawn Covalt (left), Vice Commander, Thomas N. Barnes Center for Enlisted Education, passes the Gunter Noncommissioned Officer Academy guidon to Senior Master Sgt. Ryan J. Taylor at Maxwell Air Force Base, Gunter Annex, Ala., Jun. 4, 2021. Tech. Sgt. Christopher Barton served as the guidon bearer. (U.S. Air Force photo by William Birchfield/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021 14:33
    Photo ID: 6695535
    VIRIN: 210604-F-NG836-1004
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 863.41 KB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Noncommissioned Officer Academy Change of Leadership [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Official Portrait Maj Gen William G. Holt, II
    Noncommissioned Officer Academy Change of Leadership
    42nd Security Forces Squadron Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maxwell AFB
    NCOA Change of Leadership

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT