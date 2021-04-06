Maxwell AFB, Ala. – Col. Shawn Covalt (left), Vice Commander, Thomas N. Barnes Center for Enlisted Education, passes the Gunter Noncommissioned Officer Academy guidon to Senior Master Sgt. Ryan J. Taylor at Maxwell Air Force Base, Gunter Annex, Ala., Jun. 4, 2021. Tech. Sgt. Christopher Barton served as the guidon bearer. (U.S. Air Force photo by William Birchfield/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2021 14:33
|Photo ID:
|6695535
|VIRIN:
|210604-F-NG836-1004
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|863.41 KB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Noncommissioned Officer Academy Change of Leadership [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
