Force master chief visits Stennis.

U.S. Navy Master Chief Chris Chelberg, right, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic’s force master chief, greets Captain Cassidy Norman, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), to discuss the ship’s Refueling and Complex Overhaul, in Newport News, Virginia, June 15, 2021. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Ripley)

