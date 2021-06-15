Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Force master chief visits Stennis. [Image 5 of 5]

    Force master chief visits Stennis.

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jordan Ripley 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    U.S. Navy Master Chief Chris Chelberg, right, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic’s force master chief, greets Captain Cassidy Norman, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), to discuss the ship’s Refueling and Complex Overhaul, in Newport News, Virginia, June 15, 2021. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Ripley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021 11:39
    Photo ID: 6695034
    VIRIN: 210615-N-GK137-0005
    Resolution: 3081x2054
    Size: 848.83 KB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Force master chief visits Stennis. [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jordan Ripley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Navy Master Chief Chris Chelberg, right, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic’s force master chief, enters the quarterdeck of the floating accommodation facility attached to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)
    U.S. Navy Master Chief Petty Officer Chris Chelberg, right, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic’s force master chief, speaks to a sailor assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) about the ship’s Refueling and Complex Overhaul,
    U.S. Navy Master Chief Petty Officer Chris Chelberg, left, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic’s force master chief speaks to a sailor assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) about the ship’s Refueling and Complex Overhaul.
    U.S. Navy Master Chief Petty Officer Chris Chelberg, force master chief speaks to Lt. Cmdr. Conrad Delaney, deputy chaplain, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) about the ship’s Refueling and Complex Overhaul.
    Force master chief visits Stennis.

    Shipyard"
    CVN 74
    USS John C. Stennis
    Newport News Shipbuilding
    "CNAL

