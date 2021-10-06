Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Master Sergent Recognition: Advice for Air Force life [Image 3 of 7]

    Chief Master Sergent Recognition: Advice for Air Force life

    RP, GERMANY

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Manuel Zamora 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    New Chief Master Sergeants were asked what big milestone they have overcome in their Air Force careers and some advice for their Airman at Ramstein Air Base Germany, June 10 2021. (U.S Air Force Photo by A1C Manuel G. Zamora)

    Germany
    Chief Master Sergeant
    Ramstein Air Base
    CMSgt
    Aim High
    Building Airman

