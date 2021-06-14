Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    405th AFSB SCB LAR puts the shoot in shoot, move and communicate

    405th AFSB SCB LAR puts the shoot in shoot, move and communicate

    VILSECK, BY, GERMANY

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    James Wood, a U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command Soldier Chemical-Biological Logistics Assistance Representative assigned to Army Field Support Battalion-Germany, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, provides training to 18th Military Police Brigade Soldiers on the M2A1 .50 caliber machine gun. LARs are Army civilians serving in motor pools, hangars, maintenance shops, and offices around the world. Highly trained, they bring more than two dozen specialty skills to Army equipment readiness requirements. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021 04:12
    Photo ID: 6694471
    VIRIN: 210614-A-SM279-104
    Resolution: 704x459
    Size: 149.5 KB
    Location: VILSECK, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 405th AFSB SCB LAR puts the shoot in shoot, move and communicate, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    405th AFSB SCB LAR puts the shoot in shoot, move and communicate

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TACOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    ArmySustainment
    PeopleFirst
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT