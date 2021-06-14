405th AFSB SCB LAR puts the shoot in shoot, move and communicate

James Wood, a U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command Soldier Chemical-Biological Logistics Assistance Representative assigned to Army Field Support Battalion-Germany, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, provides training to 18th Military Police Brigade Soldiers on the M2A1 .50 caliber machine gun. LARs are Army civilians serving in motor pools, hangars, maintenance shops, and offices around the world. Highly trained, they bring more than two dozen specialty skills to Army equipment readiness requirements. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

