    Naturalization Ceremony Aboard USS Ashland (LSD 48) [Image 4 of 4]

    Naturalization Ceremony Aboard USS Ashland (LSD 48)

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (June 14, 2021) – Sailors and civilians assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo tenant commands participate in a naturalization ceremony conducted with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Guam Field Office aboard the dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) June 14, 2021. USCIS enables active duty service members and eligible family members to become U.S. citizens while serving overseas via secure video ceremonies in partnership with local Department of Defense entities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    ceremony
    naturalization
    citizenship
    Sailors

