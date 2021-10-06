JRM Commander Visits MCB Camp Blaz

Lt. Col. Tate Buntz, the Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz Operations Officer, left, briefs Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, the Joint Region Marianas (JRM) Commander, right, during a visit to MCB Camp Blaz, June 10, 2021. The visit to MCB Camp Blaz included meetings with leadership and key personnel, and a tour of MCB Camp Blaz facilities and construction sites. Visits to MCB Camp Blaz allow the local community and strategic partners to engage with the base while strengthening and enhancing their partnership. Nicholson took command of JRM in a change of command ceremony held on June 16, 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Andrew King)

