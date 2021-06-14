Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flag Disposal Ceremony [Image 12 of 12]

    Flag Disposal Ceremony

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Christopher Bracken, Airman 1st Class Adrienne Phelps and Senior Airman Adana Atkins, base honor guardsmen, salute an unserviceable U.S. flag during a flag disposal ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 14, 2021. Flag Day, June 14, is recommended as the most appropriate day on which to annually hold this ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021 00:14
    Photo ID: 6694238
    VIRIN: 210614-F-IV266-1013
    Resolution: 7510x5007
    Size: 32.96 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flag Disposal Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Kadena Air Base

    Honor Guard

    Ceremonial Flag Burn

    Flag Burn

    TAGS

    Kadena Air Base
    Honor Guard
    Flag Day
    Ceremonial Flag Burn
    Flag Burn

