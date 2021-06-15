210615-N-EA818-0035

SAN DIEGO (June 15, 2021)- Sailors assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Hampton (SSN 767) depart Naval Base Point Loma for a Western Pacific deployment, June 15. Hampton will deploy to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility, where the crew will support national security interests and conduct maritime security operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Gooley/Released)

