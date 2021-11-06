Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Recon Change of Command [Image 7 of 8]

    1st Recon Change of Command

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Cameron Rowe 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Nathan S. Willis, the incoming commanding officer of 1st Reconnaissance Battalion (1st Recon Bn.), 1st Marine Division, speaks during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 11, 2021. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Jason C. Armas relinquished command of 1st Recon Bn. to Willis. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cameron Hermanet)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Date Posted: 06.15.2021 19:38
    Photo ID: 6693904
    VIRIN: 210611-M-YO040-893
    Resolution: 3016x4466
    Size: 866.43 KB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Recon Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Cameron Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Recon
    Blue Diamond
    1st MARDIV
    1st Recon Bn

