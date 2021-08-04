Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nashville District dams saved $1.8 billion in March flooding

    Nashville District dams saved $1.8 billion in March flooding

    LANCASTER, TN, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2021

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Center Hill Dam on the Caney Fork River in Lancaster, Tenn., discharges water from its spillways April 8, 2021. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

    TAGS

    Corps of Engineers
    Water Management
    Nashville District
    Center Hill Dam
    Caney Fork River
    Spilling

