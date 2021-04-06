Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Medics run/walk Celebrates Army Heritage Month [Image 3 of 3]

    Pacific Medics run/walk Celebrates Army Heritage Month

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.04.2021

    Photo by William Wight 

    Regional Health Command - Pacific

    To kick off the celebration of Army Heritage Month, the ‘Pacific Medic’ family came together June 4, 2021 for a run/walk on Humphreys to showcase the diverse history and culture of the Soldiers who made up their formation.

    Army Medicine
    Regional Health Command Pacific

