The 111th Theater Engineer Brigade, currently deployed to the CENTCOM Area of Operations, aims to continue the ongoing U.S. partnership with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Recently, members of the 111th TEB leadership team met with JAF Corps of Engineer leaders to discuss their shared goals and opportunities to train together.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2021 Date Posted: 06.15.2021 02:21 Photo ID: 6692283 VIRIN: 210607-A-WJ211-697 Resolution: 2443x1832 Size: 660.96 KB Location: AMMAN, JO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 111th TEB strengthens partnerships with Jordanian Armed Forces [Image 8 of 8], by 1LT James Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.