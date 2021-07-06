Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    111th TEB strengthens partnerships with Jordanian Armed Forces [Image 8 of 8]

    111th TEB strengthens partnerships with Jordanian Armed Forces

    AMMAN, JORDAN

    06.07.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. James Mason 

    111th Engineer Brigade

    The 111th Theater Engineer Brigade, currently deployed to the CENTCOM Area of Operations, aims to continue the ongoing U.S. partnership with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Recently, members of the 111th TEB leadership team met with JAF Corps of Engineer leaders to discuss their shared goals and opportunities to train together.

