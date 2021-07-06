The 111th Theater Engineer Brigade, currently deployed to the CENTCOM Area of Operations, aims to continue the ongoing U.S. partnership with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Recently, members of the 111th TEB leadership team met with JAF Corps of Engineer leaders to discuss their shared goals and opportunities to train together.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2021 02:21
|Photo ID:
|6692283
|VIRIN:
|210607-A-WJ211-697
|Resolution:
|2443x1832
|Size:
|660.96 KB
|Location:
|AMMAN, JO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 111th TEB strengthens partnerships with Jordanian Armed Forces [Image 8 of 8], by 1LT James Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
