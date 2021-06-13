Canadian Armed Forces members took part in Exercise TRADEWINDS 2021 opening ceremony

Lieutenant-Colonel Hale and Warrant Officer Hamilton from the Canadian Armed Forces are having a conversation with Colonel Roberts from the Guyana Defence Force after the opening ceremony for Exercise (Ex) TRADEWINDS 2021 on June 13 2021 in Georgetow, Guayana.



DoD photo by Lt Nora Amrane, CAF

