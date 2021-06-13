Lieutenant-Colonel Hale and Warrant Officer Hamilton from the Canadian Armed Forces are having a conversation with Colonel Roberts from the Guyana Defence Force after the opening ceremony for Exercise (Ex) TRADEWINDS 2021 on June 13 2021 in Georgetow, Guayana.
DoD photo by Lt Nora Amrane, CAF
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2021 22:32
|Photo ID:
|6692197
|VIRIN:
|210613-O-D0465-2003-C
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|3 MB
|Location:
|GEORGETOWN, GY
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Canadian Armed Forces members took part in Exercise TRADEWINDS 2021 opening ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Nora Amrane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
