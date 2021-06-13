Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Canadian Armed Forces members took part in Exercise TRADEWINDS 2021 opening ceremony

    GEORGETOWN, GUYANA

    06.13.2021

    Photo by Nora Amrane 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Lieutenant-Colonel Hale and Warrant Officer Hamilton from the Canadian Armed Forces are having a conversation with Colonel Roberts from the Guyana Defence Force after the opening ceremony for Exercise (Ex) TRADEWINDS 2021 on June 13 2021 in Georgetow, Guayana.

    DoD photo by Lt Nora Amrane, CAF

    TRADEWINDS21
    #CAFEXTW21

