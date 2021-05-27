Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aquatic Laboratory Adds Maritime Domain to JIFX Field Experiments

    Aquatic Laboratory Adds Maritime Domain to JIFX Field Experiments

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Leonard Weston 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    MONTEREY, Calif. (May 27, 2021) - SeaSatellites Chief Executive Officer Mike Flanigan, left, and Chief Technical Officer Dylan Rodriguez (right) use SeaSats Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) to conduct water experiments at the Naval Postgraduate School’s (NPS) Joint Interagency Field Experimentation (JIFX) 21-3 at NPS’ Sea Land Air Military Research (SLAMR) Facility in Monterey, Calif. SeaSats vehicles are designed to carry sensors and payloads on long missions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lenny Weston/RELEASED)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 06.14.2021 19:23
    Photo ID: 6692066
    VIRIN: 210527-N-KO533-1043
    Resolution: 5116x3654
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: MONTEREY, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Aquatic Laboratory Adds Maritime Domain to JIFX Field Experiments, by PO3 Leonard Weston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NPS
    Naval Postgraduate School
    JIFX
    Joint Interagency Field Experimentation

