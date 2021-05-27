Aquatic Laboratory Adds Maritime Domain to JIFX Field Experiments

MONTEREY, Calif. (May 27, 2021) - SeaSatellites Chief Executive Officer Mike Flanigan, left, and Chief Technical Officer Dylan Rodriguez (right) use SeaSats Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) to conduct water experiments at the Naval Postgraduate School’s (NPS) Joint Interagency Field Experimentation (JIFX) 21-3 at NPS’ Sea Land Air Military Research (SLAMR) Facility in Monterey, Calif. SeaSats vehicles are designed to carry sensors and payloads on long missions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lenny Weston/RELEASED)

