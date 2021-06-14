Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Spc. Benjamin Tomlinson 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of Battery B, 2d Battalion, 114th Field Artillery Regiment, Mississippi Army National Guard, perform maintenance on an M109 Paladin Howitzer at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, June 14, 2021. The 2-114th are part of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, conducting training at NTC to remain a combat-ready force. (Mississippi National Guard photo taken by Spc. Benjamin Tomlinson)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2021
    Date Posted: 06.14.2021 19:30
    Photo ID: 6692063
    VIRIN: 210614-A-TR103-651
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 18.35 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Up Maintenance, by SPC Benjamin Tomlinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    155ABCT
    155NTC21

