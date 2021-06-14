Soldiers of Battery B, 2d Battalion, 114th Field Artillery Regiment, Mississippi Army National Guard, perform maintenance on an M109 Paladin Howitzer at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, June 14, 2021. The 2-114th are part of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, conducting training at NTC to remain a combat-ready force. (Mississippi National Guard photo taken by Spc. Benjamin Tomlinson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2021 Date Posted: 06.14.2021 19:30 Photo ID: 6692063 VIRIN: 210614-A-TR103-651 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 18.35 MB Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Up Maintenance, by SPC Benjamin Tomlinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.