Master Sgt. Justin Petree, the 131st Bomb Wing’s Crew Chief of the Year takes flight in a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber during an incentive flight at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, March 6, 2021. Petree has more than 16 years of experience maintaining B-2 aircraft in both active and Guard units. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Bailey Janes)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2021 18:02
|Photo ID:
|6691940
|VIRIN:
|210306-Z-TQ254-2008
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|KNOB NOSTER, MO, US
|Hometown:
|KANSAS CITY, MO, US
|Hometown:
|ST. LOUIS, MO, US
|Hometown:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Master Sgt. Justin Petree Incentive Flight [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Bailey Janes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
131st Crew Chief of the Year takes B-2 incentive flight
LEAVE A COMMENT