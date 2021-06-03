Master Sgt. Justin Petree Incentive Flight

Master Sgt. Justin Petree, the 131st Bomb Wing’s Crew Chief of the Year takes flight in a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber during an incentive flight at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, March 6, 2021. Petree has more than 16 years of experience maintaining B-2 aircraft in both active and Guard units. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Bailey Janes)

