The time is right…to win a Garmin watch from the Army & Air Force Exchange Service! Through June 27, authorized shoppers can enter to win a Garmin Fenix 6X Sapphire Multisport GPS smartwatch (a $769 value) or one of three Garmin Instinct Solar Graphite watches (a $399 value each) at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2021 Date Posted: 06.14.2021 12:09 Photo ID: 6690853 VIRIN: 210614-D-DO482-0001 Resolution: 6600x8400 Size: 9.19 MB Location: DALLAS, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military Shoppers Can Win Garmin Watches in Exchange Sweepstakes, by Marisa Conner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.