Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Shoppers Can Win Garmin Watches in Exchange Sweepstakes

    Military Shoppers Can Win Garmin Watches in Exchange Sweepstakes

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Marisa Conner 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    The time is right…to win a Garmin watch from the Army & Air Force Exchange Service! Through June 27, authorized shoppers can enter to win a Garmin Fenix 6X Sapphire Multisport GPS smartwatch (a $769 value) or one of three Garmin Instinct Solar Graphite watches (a $399 value each) at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2021
    Date Posted: 06.14.2021 12:09
    Photo ID: 6690853
    VIRIN: 210614-D-DO482-0001
    Resolution: 6600x8400
    Size: 9.19 MB
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Shoppers Can Win Garmin Watches in Exchange Sweepstakes, by Marisa Conner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Military Shoppers Can Win Garmin Watches in Exchange Sweepstakes

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT