    USS Sioux City Sailors Lower the Pilot’s Ladder as the ship Departs Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba [Image 10 of 12]

    USS Sioux City Sailors Lower the Pilot’s Ladder as the ship Departs Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Marianne Guemo 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210611-N-RL695-1045
    GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - (June 11, 2021) -- Sailors assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11) lower the pilot’s ladder as the ship departs Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba after a brief stop for refueling and replenishment, June 11, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marianne Guemo/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Date Posted: 06.14.2021 12:12
    Photo ID: 6690798
    VIRIN: 210611-N-RL695-1045
    Resolution: 6635x4423
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Sioux City Sailors Lower the Pilot’s Ladder as the ship Departs Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Marianne Guemo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    U.S. Southern Command
    USNAVSO
    USS Sioux City
    U.S. Fourth Fleet
    JIATF-South
    pilot’s ladder

