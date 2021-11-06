210611-N-RL695-1045

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - (June 11, 2021) -- Sailors assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11) lower the pilot’s ladder as the ship departs Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba after a brief stop for refueling and replenishment, June 11, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marianne Guemo/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2021 Date Posted: 06.14.2021 12:12 Photo ID: 6690798 VIRIN: 210611-N-RL695-1045 Resolution: 6635x4423 Size: 2.06 MB Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Sioux City Sailors Lower the Pilot’s Ladder as the ship Departs Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Marianne Guemo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.