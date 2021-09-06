Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Admiral Karl Schultz visits Coast Guard Sector Boston [Image 3 of 3]

    06.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz visits with Coast Guard members at Coast Guard Base Boston June 8, 2021. Members from different units across Sector Boston were recognized for their hard work and dedication to duty. ( (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter/Released)

