Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz visits with Coast Guard members at Coast Guard Base Boston June 8, 2021. Members from different units across Sector Boston were recognized for their hard work and dedication to duty. ( (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2021 Date Posted: 06.14.2021 09:06 Photo ID: 6690387 VIRIN: 210609-G-HT254-900 Resolution: 4549x3037 Size: 5.63 MB Location: MA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Admiral Karl Schultz visits Coast Guard Sector Boston [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Briana Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.