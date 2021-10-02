169th Fighter Wing attends Red Flag 21-1

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Steadman DeMarco receives an incentive flight from F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, LT. Col. Stephen “Boards” Kaminski at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, February 10, 2021. The South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Fighter Wing is participating in the Red Flag 21-1 exercise, which gives pilots and ground crews the opportunity to experience realistic combat scenarios they may find in a future real-world environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Carl Clegg, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

