U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Micah Andrews, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron EOD team member from Billings, Montana was selected as the 18th Wing’s Airman of the Week for the week of June 14 - 18, 2021, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The Airman of the Week program is an opportunity for outstanding Airmen to be recognized by KAB leadership as well as showcase these young leaders to their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2021 Date Posted: 06.13.2021 21:24 Photo ID: 6689736 VIRIN: 210610-F-QQ371-014 Resolution: 8256x5288 Size: 3.19 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SrA Micah Andrews Airman of the Week [Image 7 of 7], by Naoto Anazawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.