    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard continues documentation efforts for historic shipwreck recently added to National Register of Historic Places [Image 3 of 4]

    Coast Guard continues documentation efforts for historic shipwreck recently added to National Register of Historic Places

    CA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Brahm 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET Los Angeles

    Coast Guard crews document the historic shipwreck of the Coast Guard Cutter McCulloch off the Coast of California, June 3, 2021.



    The service’s partnership with National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration personnel recently resulted in the ship being added to the National Register of Historic Places.



    Official U.S. Coast Guard photo.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.13.2021 13:53
    Photo ID: 6689466
    VIRIN: 210604-G-EK967-739
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.51 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard continues documentation efforts for historic shipwreck recently added to National Register of Historic Places [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Richard Brahm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NOAA
    Regional Dive Locker West
    National Register of Historic Places
    McCulloch
    MSST Los Angeles
    CGC Blackfin

