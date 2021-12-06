Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Eye Level to Sky Level [Image 16 of 16]

    From Eye Level to Sky Level

    SAUDI ARABIA

    06.12.2021

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Melissa Marnell 

    Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response - Central Command

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. William Stark, a Low Altitude Air Defense (LAAD) Officer assigned to the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command, operates a drone during counter-unmanned aircraft systems training in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, June 12, 2021. The training was conducted to familiarize LAAD Marines with the utilization of the Marine Air Defense Integrated System (MADIS). The MADIS allows Low Altitude Air Defense Marines to keep pace with the maneuver force in order to protect it from precision fires and enemy close air support, specifically targeting enemy unmanned aircraft systems. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Melissa Marnell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2021
    Date Posted: 06.13.2021 03:40
    Photo ID: 6689026
    VIRIN: 210612-M-DY697-1015
    Resolution: 2240x3360
    Size: 842.93 KB
    Location: SA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Eye Level to Sky Level [Image 16 of 16], by GySgt Melissa Marnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MARCENT
    USCENTCOM
    3rd MAW
    Marines
    Crisis Response
    SPMAGTF-CR-CC
    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

