210612-N-FI539-1000 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Jun. 12, 2021) – A Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) midshipman candidate receives her uniforms at Recruit Training Command (RTC) as part of NROTC New Student Indoctrination (NSI), June 12. Upon completion of NSI, the students will start their freshman year of the NROTC program at colleges and universities nationwide this fall. NSI is a three-week indoctrination program hosted at RTC, which provides midshipmen with a common military training orientation. NSI provides basic training in five warfighting fundamentals – firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watchstanding and small arms handling and marksmanship – to begin creating basically trained and smartly disciplined future Navy and Marine Corps officers. NROTC is overseen by Commander, Naval Service Training Command (NSTC), Rear Adm. Jennifer S. Couture, which supports naval accessions training for 98 percent of the Navy’s new officers and enlisted Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Giselle Christmas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2021 Date Posted: 06.12.2021 18:24 Photo ID: 6688944 VIRIN: 210612-N-FI539-1000 Resolution: 2456x3696 Size: 1.58 MB Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSI 2021 Cycle 1 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.