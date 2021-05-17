Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    157th Airmen prepare jets for takeoff

    157th Airmen prepare jets for takeoff

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2021

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Carl Clegg 

    169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Jeffrey Beckham, 157th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron pilot, returns from a flight aboard an F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, May 17, 2021. The "Swamp Fox" airmen from the South Carolina Air National Guard are deployed to PSAB to project combat power and help bolster defensive capabilities against potential threats in the region. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Carl Clegg, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2021
    Date Posted: 06.12.2021
    Photo ID: 6688773
    VIRIN: 210517-Z-QX261-0023
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 24.92 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, US
    This work, 157th Airmen prepare jets for takeoff, by E-8 Carl Clegg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    AFCENT
    169th Fighter Wing
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    PSAB

