Maj. Gen. Andrew Rohling, Commander, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa joins a key leader engagement aboard USS Hershel "Woody" Williams as part of Exercise African Lion at the Agadir Commercial Port in Agadir, Morocco, June 11, 2021. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants.

