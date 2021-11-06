A trout caught in an installation stream is shown June 11, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Trout are plentiful in miles and miles of Fort McCoy streams, rivers, and lakes for anglers. Throughout the past decade, Fort McCoy has collaborated with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to improve waterways, water quality, stream structure, and more for fishing on post. Fort McCoy has brook trout, brown trout, and rainbow trout in its waterways. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2021 22:46
|Photo ID:
|6688341
|VIRIN:
|210611-A-OK556-908
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|4.64 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy fish species [Image 14 of 14], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT