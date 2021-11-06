Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy fish species [Image 14 of 14]

    Fort McCoy fish species

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                    

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A trout caught in an installation stream is shown June 11, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Trout are plentiful in miles and miles of Fort McCoy streams, rivers, and lakes for anglers. Throughout the past decade, Fort McCoy has collaborated with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to improve waterways, water quality, stream structure, and more for fishing on post. Fort McCoy has brook trout, brown trout, and rainbow trout in its waterways. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Wisconsin
    fishing
    Fort McCoy

