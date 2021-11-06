Fort McCoy fish species

A trout caught in an installation stream is shown June 11, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Trout are plentiful in miles and miles of Fort McCoy streams, rivers, and lakes for anglers. Throughout the past decade, Fort McCoy has collaborated with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to improve waterways, water quality, stream structure, and more for fishing on post. Fort McCoy has brook trout, brown trout, and rainbow trout in its waterways. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

