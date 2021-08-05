Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Local vigilance through defense [Image 1 of 2]

    Local vigilance through defense

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Spencer Tobler 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Leonard Brown, 81st Security Forces Squadron NCOIC of police services, talks to Airman 1st Class Grady Adams, 81 SFS patrolman, outside the security forces building at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, June 7, 2021. The 81st SFS is responsible for making sure the base populace is safe at all times. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Spencer Tobler)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2021 17:39
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    This work, Local vigilance through defense [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

