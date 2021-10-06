A Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 arrives at Thule Air Base, Greenland, June 9, 2021 in support of North American Aerospace Defense Command’s (NORAD) Arctic air defense exercise, Amalgam Dart 21-01. Exercise Amalgam Dart will run from June 10-19, 2021, with operations ranging across the Arctic from the Beaufort Sea to Thule, Greenland. Amalgam Dart 21-01 provides NORAD the opportunity to hone continental defense skills as Canadian and U.S. forces operate together in the Arctic. A bi-national Canadian and American command, NORAD employs a network of space-based, aerial and ground-based sensors, air-to-air refueling tankers, and fighter aircraft, controlled by a sophisticated command and control network to deter, deny and defeat aerospace threats that originate outside or within our borders. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Trevor J. Derr)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2021 15:32
|Photo ID:
|6687850
|VIRIN:
|210610-F-TL949-1002
|Resolution:
|3008x2000
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|THULE AB, GL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arctic Air Defense Exercise Amalgam Dart 21-01 [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Trevor Derr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
