    Arctic Air Defense Exercise Amalgam Dart 21-01

    THULE AB, GREENLAND

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Trevor Derr 

    CONR-1AF (AFNORTH)

    A Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 arrives at Thule Air Base, Greenland, June 9, 2021 in support of North American Aerospace Defense Command’s (NORAD) Arctic air defense exercise, Amalgam Dart 21-01. Exercise Amalgam Dart will run from June 10-19, 2021, with operations ranging across the Arctic from the Beaufort Sea to Thule, Greenland. Amalgam Dart 21-01 provides NORAD the opportunity to hone continental defense skills as Canadian and U.S. forces operate together in the Arctic. A bi-national Canadian and American command, NORAD employs a network of space-based, aerial and ground-based sensors, air-to-air refueling tankers, and fighter aircraft, controlled by a sophisticated command and control network to deter, deny and defeat aerospace threats that originate outside or within our borders. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Trevor J. Derr)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2021 15:32
    Photo ID: 6687850
    VIRIN: 210610-F-TL949-1002
    Resolution: 3008x2000
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: THULE AB, GL
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Air Defense Exercise Amalgam Dart 21-01 [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Trevor Derr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NORADONE
    NORAD ONE
    AD21-1
    AMALGAMDART21-1

