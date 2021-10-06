A Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 arrives at Thule Air Base, Greenland, June 9, 2021 in support of North American Aerospace Defense Command’s (NORAD) Arctic air defense exercise, Amalgam Dart 21-01. Exercise Amalgam Dart will run from June 10-19, 2021, with operations ranging across the Arctic from the Beaufort Sea to Thule, Greenland. Amalgam Dart 21-01 provides NORAD the opportunity to hone continental defense skills as Canadian and U.S. forces operate together in the Arctic. A bi-national Canadian and American command, NORAD employs a network of space-based, aerial and ground-based sensors, air-to-air refueling tankers, and fighter aircraft, controlled by a sophisticated command and control network to deter, deny and defeat aerospace threats that originate outside or within our borders. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Trevor J. Derr)

Date Taken: 06.10.2021