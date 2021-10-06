Vermont State Pandemic Leaders Honored at 158FW by Senior Military Members

Vermont state pandemic leaders stand for a group portrait in front of an F-35A Lightning II at the Vermont Air National Guard base, South Burlington, Vt., June 10, 2021. Senior leaders from the Vermont National Guard honored a small group from Vermont's Pandemic Response Team, recognizing them for their selfless commitment to supporting Vermonters during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis)

