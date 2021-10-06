Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vermont State Pandemic Leaders Honored at 158FW by Senior Military Members

    Vermont State Pandemic Leaders Honored at 158FW by Senior Military Members

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis 

    158th Fighter Wing

    Vermont state pandemic leaders stand for a group portrait in front of an F-35A Lightning II at the Vermont Air National Guard base, South Burlington, Vt., June 10, 2021. Senior leaders from the Vermont National Guard honored a small group from Vermont's Pandemic Response Team, recognizing them for their selfless commitment to supporting Vermonters during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2021 15:19
    Photo ID: 6687832
    VIRIN: 210610-Z-FV499-1481
    Resolution: 4537x3025
    Size: 6.78 MB
    Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vermont State Pandemic Leaders Honored at 158FW by Senior Military Members, by SMSgt Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    green mountain boys
    158FW
    Vermont Air National Guard
    VTANG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT