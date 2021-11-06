Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sunrise at Kallax Air Base, Sweden [Image 2 of 2]

    Sunrise at Kallax Air Base, Sweden

    SWEDEN

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Warren Spearman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 rests on the flight line at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, June 11, 2021. During training exercises like the Arctic Challenge Exercise 2021, Participation in multinational exercises like Arctic Challenge 21 enhances our professional relationships and improves overall coordination with allies and partner militaries during times of crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Warren Spearman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2021 07:27
    Photo ID: 6686973
    VIRIN: 210611-F-BN774-1002
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 339.7 KB
    Location: SE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sunrise at Kallax Air Base, Sweden [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Warren Spearman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Challenge
    Arctic
    Sweden
    Exercise
    ACE21

