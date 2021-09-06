Members of the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces fire a Mk19 Grenade launcher assault down range in a live fire training during Exercise African Lion near the city of Tantan, Morocco, June 9, 2021. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (Photo by U.S Army Spc. Nathan Smith)

