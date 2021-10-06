Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black Lions hone skills in Japan before Exercise Orient Shield [Image 1 of 6]

    Black Lions hone skills in Japan before Exercise Orient Shield

    SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Anthony Ford 

    3rd Infantry Division

    A group of four Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, move as a team as they approach a target while practicing military operations in urban terrain on Camp Fuji, Japan, June 10, 2021, before participating in the upcoming Exercise Orient Shield later this month. MOUT training simulates real world obstacles and problems Soldiers may encounter while in combat in urban environments. Orient Shield is the largest U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force bilateral field training exercise being executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations.

    U.S. Army Pacific
    Camp Fuji
    Black Lions
    Orient Shield
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Forces Japan

