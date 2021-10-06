Black Lions hone skills in Japan before Exercise Orient Shield

A group of four Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, move as a team as they approach a target while practicing military operations in urban terrain on Camp Fuji, Japan, June 10, 2021, before participating in the upcoming Exercise Orient Shield later this month. MOUT training simulates real world obstacles and problems Soldiers may encounter while in combat in urban environments. Orient Shield is the largest U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force bilateral field training exercise being executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations.

