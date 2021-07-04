Before the thought of joining the U.S. Army ever crossed her mind, Lt. Col. Tilisha Lockley learned to deal with adversity and leading in uncertain environments. Fast-forward to a few decades later, the 5-foot-4-inch-tall lieutenant colonel commands the 41st Strategic Signal Battalion in the Republic of Korea (ROK).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2021 Date Posted: 06.10.2021 18:30 Photo ID: 6686434 VIRIN: 210407-A-QL164-002 Resolution: 1377x918 Size: 160.94 KB Location: HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 41st Signal Battalion Commander Overcomes Challenges Amidst Pandemic [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.