    El Dorado Lake environmental assessment, draft master plan available for public comment

    KS, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Sara Goodeyon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will accept written public comments related to the management of El Dorado Lake June 11—July 11, 2021.
    To comment electronically, email CESWT-OD-KC@usace.army.mil or mail comments to:
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    El Dorado Lake Manager
    2105 Pawnee Rd
    Marion, KS 66861
    Questions can be directed to the lake manager.
    The Tulsa District Operations Division has created a video presentation, available at https://www.swt.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Master-Plans that outlines the MP and associated documents as no in-person public informational meeting will take place due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
    Master plans explain the overall guiding vision for the use, development, and protection of resources at USACE reservoirs. The most current Master Plan was approved in 1968 as a supplement to the 1976 Master Plan.
    Environmental assessments determine how a proposed action, such as implementation of the MP, will impact a project. In performing an EA, the USACE considers how and whether a proposal will significantly affect natural, cultural, and manmade resources as well as local economies and communities.
    The FONSI letter is a document that briefly presents the reasons why an action will not have a significant effect on the human environment. When an agency makes a FONSI determination no environmental impact statement will be required.

    USACE
    Tulsa District
    El Dorado Lake
    draft master plan

