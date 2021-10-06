3rd Combat Aviation Brigade and Hunter Army Airfield Garrison celebrate the Army’s 246th birthday.

Spc. Santiago-Diaz (left), a culinary specialist assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division, and Lt. Col. Stephan Bolton (right), the garrison commander of Hunter Army Airfield, cut a cake at the dining facility on Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, June 10. This is a tradition where the newest Soldier and most experienced Soldier cut a cake together in celebration of the Army’s 246th birthday. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew McNeil/ 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)

