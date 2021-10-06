Spc. Santiago-Diaz (left), a culinary specialist assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division, and Lt. Col. Stephan Bolton (right), the garrison commander of Hunter Army Airfield, cut a cake at the dining facility on Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, June 10. This is a tradition where the newest Soldier and most experienced Soldier cut a cake together in celebration of the Army’s 246th birthday. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew McNeil/ 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2021 16:43
|Photo ID:
|6686211
|VIRIN:
|210610-A-OL598-1094
|Resolution:
|2984x4476
|Size:
|8.4 MB
|Location:
|HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade and Hunter Army Airfield Garrison celebrate the Army’s 246th birthday. [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Andrew McNeil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
