Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade and Hunter Army Airfield Garrison celebrate the Army’s 246th birthday. [Image 2 of 6]

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade and Hunter Army Airfield Garrison celebrate the Army’s 246th birthday.

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew McNeil 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    Spc. Santiago-Diaz (left), a culinary specialist assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division, and Lt. Col. Stephan Bolton (right), the garrison commander of Hunter Army Airfield, cut a cake at the dining facility on Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, June 10. This is a tradition where the newest Soldier and most experienced Soldier cut a cake together in celebration of the Army’s 246th birthday. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew McNeil/ 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 16:43
    Photo ID: 6686211
    VIRIN: 210610-A-OL598-1094
    Resolution: 2984x4476
    Size: 8.4 MB
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade and Hunter Army Airfield Garrison celebrate the Army’s 246th birthday. [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Andrew McNeil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade and Hunter Army Airfield Garrison celebrate the Army’s 246th birthday.
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade and Hunter Army Airfield Garrison celebrate the Army’s 246th birthday.
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade and Hunter Army Airfield Garrison celebrate the Army’s 246th birthday.
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade and Hunter Army Airfield Garrison celebrate the Army’s 246th birthday.
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade and Hunter Army Airfield Garrison celebrate the Army’s 246th birthday.
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade and Hunter Army Airfield Garrison celebrate the Army’s 246th birthday.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FORSCOM
    3rd Infantry Division
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade
    3rd CAB
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT