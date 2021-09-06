Mr. Thomas Ross, The Chief of Staff to the Acting Secretary of the Navy, meets with RDML Carl Lahti, commandant Naval District Washington as part of his visit to the Washington Navy Yard, June 9. His visit was to broaden his Navy knowledge and experiences on installation infrastructure and discussions on SAPR, Mental Health, and Suicide Prevention. The tour included a visit to Naval History & Heritage Command, Commander, Navy Installations Command, Naval District Washington (NDW), and NAVFAC.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2021 Date Posted: 06.10.2021 13:41 Photo ID: 6685839 VIRIN: 210609-N-DD308-1008 Resolution: 4886x3251 Size: 7.63 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mr. Thomas Ross Visits Washington Navy Yard [Image 4 of 4], by Chatney Auger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.