    Mr. Thomas Ross Visits Washington Navy Yard [Image 4 of 4]

    Mr. Thomas Ross Visits Washington Navy Yard

    UNITED STATES

    06.09.2021

    Photo by Chatney Auger 

    Naval District Washington

    Mr. Thomas Ross, The Chief of Staff to the Acting Secretary of the Navy, meets with RDML Carl Lahti, commandant Naval District Washington as part of his visit to the Washington Navy Yard, June 9. His visit was to broaden his Navy knowledge and experiences on installation infrastructure and discussions on SAPR, Mental Health, and Suicide Prevention. The tour included a visit to Naval History & Heritage Command, Commander, Navy Installations Command, Naval District Washington (NDW), and NAVFAC.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mr. Thomas Ross Visits Washington Navy Yard [Image 4 of 4], by Chatney Auger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

