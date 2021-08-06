Indiana National Guard chaplain ministers in DC

Indiana National Guard Capt. Scott Stout, of Camby and the chaplain for 1st Battalion, 293rd Infantry Regiment, headquartered in Fort Wayne, poses for a photo at the Camp Atterbury chapel, near Edinburgh, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Stout, who's supporting a warfighter exercise at the southern Indiana post, ministered Indiana troops and troops from across the nation who supported the 2021 presidential inauguration. Indiana National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry, 38th Infantry Division Public Affairs

Date Taken: 06.08.2021