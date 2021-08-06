Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Indiana National Guard chaplain ministers in DC

    Indiana National Guard chaplain ministers in DC

    CAMBY, IN, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry 

    38th Infantry Division

    Indiana National Guard Capt. Scott Stout, of Camby and the chaplain for 1st Battalion, 293rd Infantry Regiment, headquartered in Fort Wayne, poses for a photo at the Camp Atterbury chapel, near Edinburgh, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Stout, who's supporting a warfighter exercise at the southern Indiana post, ministered Indiana troops and troops from across the nation who supported the 2021 presidential inauguration. Indiana National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry, 38th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 13:32
    Photo ID: 6685809
    VIRIN: 210608-Z-WN757-0787
    Resolution: 4912x3275
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: CAMBY, IN, US 
    Hometown: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US
    Hometown: FORT WAYNE, IN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indiana National Guard chaplain ministers in DC, by MSG Jeff Lowry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Indiana National Guard chaplain ministers in DC

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Indiana National Guard
    chaplain
    Capitol Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT