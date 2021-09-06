Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Basic Airborne Refresher Training [Image 6 of 7]

    Basic Airborne Refresher Training

    VICENZA, ITALY

    06.09.2021

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U.S. Army Paratrooper assigned to 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, exits the 7th Army Training Command jump tower at Caserma Ederle, during basic airborne refresher training, under Covid-19 prevention condition, Vicenza, Italy, June 9, 2021. The jump tower recently underwent cyclic safety renovations. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility.  (U.S. Army Photos by Paolo Bovo)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 10:27
