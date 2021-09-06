A U.S. Army Paratrooper assigned to 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, exits the 7th Army Training Command jump tower at Caserma Ederle, during basic airborne refresher training, under Covid-19 prevention condition, Vicenza, Italy, June 9, 2021. The jump tower recently underwent cyclic safety renovations. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Photos by Paolo Bovo)

